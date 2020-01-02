A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against Richard A. Gapasin Jr. on Tuesday.

He was indicted on charges of attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Gapasin was arrested outside of the Barrigada Post Office on Dec. 17.

He was allegedly found in possession of nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine that was in a mailed package from California.

Federal authorities put a tracking warrant on the package addressed to Gapasin’s post office box the day before they placed a tracking device on the parcel.

Before he could leave the parking lot, federal authorities stopped Gapasin’s car and took him into custody, court documents state.

He admitted to Homeland Security Investigations and Guam Customs officers that he knew the package contained meth and that he in total received two packages, documents state.

Gapasin said the first package he received a few months ago contained approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine.