Three people charged in connection with a stabbing in Ordot last month have been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.
The indictments were handed down late Thursday against co-defendants Herculese Perez Axcell, 49, Shaun Christopher Sablan, 32, and Rebecca Ann San Nicolas, 42.
Axcell and Sablan were each charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft or property as a third-degree felony.
San Nicolas was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.
The three are expected to answer to the charges in court later this month.
On Feb. 21, the victim told police he was dropped off to a home in Ordot to play darts for money.
The victim was eventually lured to a room where he was allegedly attacked by the suspects, repeatedly stabbed with a knife, and robbed.
The victim was able to escape and wave down a police officer who was patrolling the area, court documents state.