Three people charged in connection with a stabbing in Ordot last month have been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

The indictments were handed down late Thursday against co-defendants Herculese Perez Axcell, 49, Shaun Christopher Sablan, 32, and Rebecca Ann San Nicolas, 42.

Axcell and Sablan were each charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft or property as a third-degree felony.

San Nicolas was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The three are expected to answer to the charges in court later this month.

On Feb. 21, the victim told police he was dropped off to a home in Ordot to play darts for money.

The victim was eventually lured to a room where he was allegedly attacked by the suspects, repeatedly stabbed with a knife, and robbed.

The victim was able to escape and wave down a police officer who was patrolling the area, court documents state.