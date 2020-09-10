A federal grand jury has handed down an indictment against a man accused in a case involving 3 pounds of meth.

Ricky James Jr. Salas Santos, 31, was indicted on charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and a notice of forfeiture.

Federal investigators seized the drugs in a mail package and in a dog-food bag at a Yigo home during a raid last month, Post files state.

Agents replaced the drugs with a sham product, and wired the package with a tracking device and a breaching device to alert them once the package was opened.

Through surveillance, agents watched as a man entered a post office to pick up the package and drive to a home along Abanbang Loop in Yigo. A few minutes later, he was seen approaching a fire pit containing a 55-gallon barrel then exiting the house to get back into his truck where he was stopped by federal agents, the federal complaint states.

Santos allegedly claimed he knew nothing about the package.

In a search executed at the home, agents discovered 1,191 grams, or about 2.6 pounds, of meth concealed in a bag of Cesar dog food, the complaint states.

Santos is scheduled to answer to the charges on Sept. 10.

Records at the prison show that Santos had been arrested in two previous cases and charged in the Superior Court of Guam. He was charged in November 2012 with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. In June 2008, he was arrested on charges of rioting, failure to disperse, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, records state.