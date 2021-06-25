Indigenous exhibit celebrates Pride Month

ART EXHIBIT: Guma' Gela and Sagan Kotturan CHamoru present Ginen Inagofli'e', an Indigenous exhibit to celebrate Pride Month. A soft opening was held Thursday evening at SKC Guma' Atista, House 7, in Tamuning. The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 25-27. Nick Delgado/The Guam Daily Post
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you