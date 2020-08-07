On Thursday indigenous rights group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian filed a submission to a United Nations special rapporteur through international human rights attorney Julian Aguon and the firm Blue Ocean Law.

"We have been wanting to work with Julian for a very long time to alert the international community about what is going on here on Guam," said Prutehi Litekyan member Maria Hernandez.

"The submission to the Special Rapporteur is specific to the ongoing human rights violations under U.S. colonization and militarization and the continued disregard for the CHamoru people's right to free, prior and informed consent in regard to the transfer of thousands of military personnel and the construction of the Live-Fire Training Range Complex and other installations on sites of great significance to the CHamoru people," stated a press release from Prutehi Litekyan.

Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the United Nations to examine claims of human rights violations.

"In the years since our inception, PLSR has exhausted many available avenues to stop the firing range designation in Northern Guahan, from public demonstrations, legislative hearings, meetings with local leaders, lobbying lawmakers to pass resolutions, educational events, and garnering more than 21,500 signatures on our petition. We have volunteered countless hours and resources to fight for the protection of our sacred heritage sites, ancestral burial grounds, environmental and cultural resources, and our main fresh water source, our Northern Lens Aquifer," stated Prutehi Litekyan.

"We believe there are a range of adverse impacts upon the indigenous CHamoru people of Guam. ... We believe a host of indigenous rights have been violated," attorney Aguon said during a virtual press conference held Thursday.

The U.N. rapporteur office to which the submission was made is located within the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights based in Geneva, Switzerland, according to Aguon.