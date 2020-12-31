Looking like large bubbles floating atop the seaweed, beachgoers are warned not to touch the thousands of Indo-Pacific men-of-war that have washed up on eastern beaches.

"When I see people here I send my security guards down to the beach and tell them to keep their kids out of the water and make them aware of what they are," said Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove in Talofofo. "Many people don't know what they are."

Indo-Pacific men-of-war are usually around 1-2 inches long, clear blue in color, and may have tentacles reaching 6 feet or more in length, the Guam Department of Agriculture has said. The creature is a marine hydrozoan, not a true jellyfish, which moves with the currents, winds and tides.

Pleadwell said the currents push the men-of-war onto the shores along the beach at his Talofofo restaurant, particularly during this time of year, or "winter."

However, this is the worst case he's seen, he said.

"There's just so many concentrated up and down the coast," he said. "It's just a huge amount compared to past years."

He said the men-of-war typically start washing up around November to December. This year, the majority of the jellyfish-like creatures washed up the week of Christmas.

The National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office earlier this week issued a beach hazards advisory, warning of reports of men-of-war washing up on east-facing beaches.

The beach hazard was extended to next week Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Guam had received reports of men-o-war washing up on Tarague and Tank beaches, as well as Jeff's Pirates Cove.

Avoid contact

Contact with a man-of-war, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases, the NWS notes.

The agency urges residents to stay out of the water, especially along northeast, east and southeast-facing beaches and reef lines. If men-of-war are not seen along the beach, they could still be out in the water.

Avoid making contact with men-of-war that have washed up on beaches, especially when bubbles can be seen. If you're stung, take out the tentacles, wash the wound with vinegar and then treat with heat pack, the NWS hazard statement added.

If a person has a severe reaction to the sting, they should seek immediate medical care.