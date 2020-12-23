Indoor dining will be permitted the day after Christmas, with restrictions, according the latest executive order out of Adelup.

Restaurants must keep occupancy to 25% and no more than six people can sit at each table. In addition, there must be six feet between each table and restaurants must adhere to other Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance, according to Adelup. For those dining outdoors, the number of people allowed at a table remains at 10.

The governor is also increasing the number of people at social gatherings to 15, effective 8 a.m. Christmas Eve.

The ease in restrictions is the second as the island continues through the holiday season. The lifting of restrictions has been tied to the island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score, which has been below 2.0 for the last couple weeks. The ideal score, according to Adelup is 5.0, however the longterm goal is to keep the score below 2.5.

The executive order clarifies that the terms “social gathering” and “congregation” are not intended to include meetings of businesses, organizations, or government agencies held for the purpose of carrying out official business of such entities.

Officials note the island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, with some of the most restrictive conditions imposed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Guam continues to be under a Safer at Home Advisory, during which all individuals, especially vulnerable persons, are encouraged to minimize travel outside the home.

“Vulnerable persons” means individuals aged 65 years and older or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.