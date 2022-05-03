Indoor mask mandate dropped

The government of Guam's indoor mask mandate is over.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday evening signed an executive order that rescinded the mask requirement more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In March, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero first laid the groundwork for a four-week-long process to ease pandemic era policies aimed at decreasing transmissions of and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She explained during a March 30 press briefing that her administration would be using metrics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor whether the island is sustaining a low risk of the COVID-19 virus, based on weeklong evaluations of new cases and hospital admissions.

The island's outdoor mask mandate, and social distancing requirements for businesses were phased out on April 19, which triggered a successive two-week timeframe to potentially lift the indoor mask mandate.

Local companies, however, will maintain their ability to require customers to abide by their own COVID-19 mitigation measures, even if they are no longer mandated by the government.

Hospitals keep mask policy

Guam Regional Medical City will keep its mask requirement. "This is due to the continuing presence of COVID-positive patients in our hospital and for the safety of patients, staff, and visitors," according to GRMC.

Government agencies that need to abide by federal pandemic policies, like the Guam Memorial Hospital, will continue to require the wearing of masks, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

Community health centers operated by the Department of Public Health and Social Services may also fall under this category, but requested responses on whether they too will be requiring residents to wear masks were not available as of press time.

Special address

The governor is scheduled to deliver a special address about COVID-19 at 8:30 a.m. today.

The speech will also be about "truly transitioning from COVID response to COVID recovery," Paco-San Agustin said.