The island's Catholic faithful will again be able to celebrate Mass in church beginning May 30-31, announced Archbishop Michael Byrnes who also noted that churches will not be able to exceed 50% capacity and social distancing will be required among attendees.

The Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission is updating church protocols in preparation for the return of Mass inside churches.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic is quite fluid, opening of our churches would be contingent on no major outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the near future," the archbishop said in a statement released Saturday. "With utmost prudence, Masses would be celebrated with our churches not exceeding 50% capacity and following strict distancing between Mass attendees. The faithful will also be kindly required to wear masks."

Mass this weekend will proceed as planned, with parishioners attending in their vehicles in parish parking lots.

The announcement comes the same day as President Donald Trump ordered that places of worship be allowed to reopen and called them essential.

Churches and other places of worship on Guam and across the nation have been shut down by governors in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last two weekends, the Archdiocese of Agana has held Mass for the island’s Catholic faithful – which makes up the largest portion of Guam’s faith-based organizations.

National media have reported that the CDC had no plans to include religious institutions as it issues reopening guidance to states. The administration has solicited steady input during the pandemic from conservative faith leaders who have wanted as minimal restrictions as possible.

“At my direction, the CDC is issuing guidance from communities of faith,” the President stated during a briefing at the White House this weekend.

Public health experts have said the lack of reopening guidance for religious institutions puts some of the most vulnerable - especially older people - at risk for contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, The Washington Post has reported.