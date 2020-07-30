Industry argues for gambling machines to operate during appeal

Attorneys representing members of the island’s amusement industry on Wednesday argued that their clients should be allowed to continue doing business while an appeal is being heard.

Earlier this year, Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas issued a decision that the rules authorizing gambling devices on Guam are invalid. That ruling is being challenged.

Shortly after the ruling, the attorney general said the existing licenses issued by the Department of Revenue and Taxation must be revoked. DRT confirmed that in addition to that, the department will not issue new licenses for the machines. The machines can’t operate without licenses.

While the appeal makes its way through the court system, attorney Randall Cunliffe, representing Guam Music Inc., said following the hearing that a stay would allow his client to do business, continue paying rent and employing people.

“The stay would basically allow the machines to be licensed during the appeal. And basically allow businesses to remain open ... and people to stay employed,” Cunliffe stated.

On Wednesday, Judge Barcinas said he will work to get a decision out as soon as possible.

Rent, employees and taxes

During the hearing, Cunliffe said the “lion’s share” of what players put into the machines goes back to the players.

“Almost 90% of the money that is put in is paid out,” he stated.

Operators are hopeful the court will rule in their favor and allow them to continue operating the electronic gaming devices until the appeal is decided. More than 300 people would then be able to return to their jobs.

Cunliffe noted after the hearing that the industry pays $1.5 million in rent and over $1 million in security.

The industry is taxed at 17%, Gil Shinohara has said. Shinohara is the spokesman for amusement operators on Guam. He said those tax dollars support Guam Memorial Hospital, the Guam Department of Education and the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Noncompliant

The Office of the Attorney General last year asked the Superior Court of Guam to invalidate gaming regulations because they were submitted by Rev and Tax without complying with the Administrative Adjudication Act.

The trial court agreed, but Guam Music Inc. and Atlas Amusement Enterprises Inc. appealed that decision and have asked the Superior Court to hold off on enforcing the judgment until the appeal is addressed.