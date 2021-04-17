Inexperienced swimmers advised to stay out of the water for the next week

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a high surf advisory for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan, that will remain in effect until 7 a.m. April 24.

Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected for west facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

Officials advise residents and visitors to avoid hazardous seas, especially west facing reefs and beaches, until conditions subside. Additionally, anyone heading to the beach should heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.

A high surf advisory means high surf will create dangerous swimming conditions, along with localized erosion, according the press release.

If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float.

Do not swim against the current.

If you're unable to escape the rip current, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Officials also advise that residents avoid venturing out along west facing reefs and beaches. Large waves can knock people down and cause serious injuries.