Inexperienced swimmers urged to stay out of the water; hazardous surf advisory in effect

There's a high surf advisory for the north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone are expected along north facing reefs, according to the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office.

There's also a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan along north and east facing reefs, until 6 p.m. as well.

Dangerous swimming and surf conditions and localized beach erosion are expected, NWS stated.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for the beach when out of the current.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid hazardous surf, especially north and east facing reefs and beaches. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.