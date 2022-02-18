Infant milk being recalled over potential bacteria risk

Powdered infant formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility is being recalled over concerns of bacteria contamination that could be fatal.

As a result of an ongoing investigation into the case, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced at this facility. The products were sent to U.S. stores and overseas.

The FDA advises consumers to avoid using Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37;

• the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

• the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (April 2022) or later.

The FDA is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses from three states. All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized and Cronobacter bacteria may have contributed to a death in one case, according to Guam's Public Health.

"To date, this investigation has been associated with four illnesses – three for Cronobacter and one for Salmonella – spanning the following states: Minnesota, Ohio and Texas," according to Guam's Public Health.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products and who are concerned about the health of their child are urged to contact their child’s doctor.

To date, the Department of Public Health and Social Services has not received any local report of injuries or illnesses associated with the use of these potentially affected products.

For more information or inquiries, please contact the Division of Environmental Health’s Consumer Commodities Program at 671-300-9575/300-9579.