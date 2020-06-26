Infected DOC officer was assigned to women’s facility

A Department of Corrections officer assigned to the women’s unit of the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao is the prison employee who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

DOC Deputy Director Bob Camacho confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the prison is on lockdown, as the Department of Public Health and Social Services continues its tracing investigation. He said the facility is closed to visitors, to include attorneys.

On Wednesday, the officer did not report to duty after feeling ill and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“We have to first look into where they were at; did they have contact with the female inmates, and all the other areas?” said Camacho. “We are backtracking all those things through our logs and officer’s writing reports as to who they had contact with.”

The officer is being kept in isolation.

To date, 20 women are being held in the unit that the officer was assigned to.

Camacho said no other DOC staff, inmates or detainees have reported having symptoms of COVID.

DOC remains committed to the safety of all staff and prisoners and will continue to work with DPHSS to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within prison facilities,” the Joint Information Center stated in a news release issued Thursday evening.

Camacho said the prison does continue to follow taking safety precautions to include wearing masks and gloves. He said sanitation products have also been placed throughout the prison.

“To the family members, I want to assure them we are doing everything we can to ensure there is no contamination in the prison population,” he said.

With 15 new cases confirmed Thursday, Guam’s total COVID count has risen to 246.