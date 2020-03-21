Two more were added Friday to the rising number of Guam patients infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Guam's total as of 7 p.m. Friday went from 12 to 14 in about 24 hours, or a 14% rate of confirmed infections out of 100 people tested so far for the pneumonia-like disease.

Not all of the 14 infected patients are in the designated isolation facility in Barrigada Heights.

The Guam Memorial Hospital last night confirmed some of the infected patients were sent home – rather than being kept in isolation at GMH or the Skilled Nursing Unit – because some were seen at private clinics, according to GMH Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas.

Based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Public Health can instruct patients "to go into isolation and that includes being at home with each case being given instructions," she stated.

It's unclear how many were sent home and how many are still at GMH. The isolation facility in Barrigada had at least one patient early Friday.

Guam's first three confirmed cases were announced publicly less than a week ago.

Two of the patients are listed in critical but stable condition, according to GMH.

Five of the 14 cases are travel-related, mostly from the Philippines.

The government of Guam Joint Information Center stated, of the previous 12 confirmed cases, not including confirmed cases from Friday:

• Five are of the ages 60 and above;

• Two are in their 50s;

• Three are in their 40s; and

• Two are in their 30s.

All 14 confirmed cases remain in isolation, the government stated.

12 in stable condition

The 12 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday are in stable condition, according to Perez-Posadas.

She said two of the patients are listed in critical but stable condition.

One of the patients was transported to the newly opened COVID-19 isolation unit in Barrigada Heights.

“We are transferring them all and we are in the process of moving them,” said Perez-Posadas. “One was taken last night (Thursday). It was the first transfer. It took a while and we are learning how to do this currently.”

She said health officials followed the isolation strategy to ensure everyone involved in the transfer process was wearing the proper personal protective equipment.

The transfer of the first patient, who Perez-Posadas said is an elderly person, was a success.

The hospital is working to bring all the confirmed positive cases to the isolation facility.

The disease has spread across 168 countries, infected 209,839 globally, of whom 7,087 are in the United States. The disease has claimed the lives of 8,778 across the world.

Community Health Centers

Testing for COVID-19 is available only for people who meet the testing criteria.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider, the Joint Information Center has advised.

If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, the patient can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline. Phone numbers are listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians:

671-480-7859

671-480-6760/3

671-480-7883

671-687-6170