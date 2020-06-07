Guam Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community regarding a rash of vehicle burglaries and a stolen vehicle complaint.

Police reports suggest that on Saturday, May 30, officers from the Central Precinct Command entertained three burglaries to vehicle complaints at the following locations: Harvest Garden Apartments on Untalan Torre Street, and Vila Marcus Apartments on Roy T. Damian and Chalan RS Sanchez Street, all located in Mongmong.

A stolen vehicle complaint involving a 2012 white Toyota Camry with license plate No. YG3769 was also reported at Harvest Garden Apartments. All incidents occurred on or around the evening hours of Friday, May 29, to the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30.

Video surveillance footage had captured a possible person of interest relative to these cases. The individual is described as a bearded male wearing a ball cap, light-colored long-sleeved shirt, shorts and was seen carry a backpack.

—CUT FOR PRINT—

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.