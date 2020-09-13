On Friday, Sept. 4, officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command responded to a burglary complaint at Victoria Printing along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive, by the Alupang Beach Tower in Tamuning.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, the store owner secured the office space around noon, according to police reports. On Sept. 4, the store owner retuned around 7 a.m, and discovered that the office had been broken into and completely ransacked.

A check was made in which it was discovered that company checks from Victoria Printing were taken to include a laptop and desktop computers.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.