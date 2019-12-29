On Tuesday, Dec. 17, a theft of a motor vehicle was reported to the Guam Police Department.

Police reports suggest that a silver Kia Forte was left unattended around 9:56 a.m. on Roy T. Damian Street in Mongmong, by Davina’s Beauty Salon. An all-points bulletin issued by police led to recovery of the vehicle on Dec. 18, along Clara Street in Toto.

Missing from the vehicle was a statue of Our Lady of Fatima dressed in white. The owners of the vehicle and the revered statue are seeking the public's help for the statue's recovery.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.