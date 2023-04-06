Informant in mayor's case to be sentenced in July for 2017 scam

A woman who served as an informant in the investigation into former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas will be sentenced in July for a separate 2017 case.

Brenda Kinian was scheduled to appear in the District Court of Guam Thursday morning for a status hearing related to extortion charges before federal prosecutors requested the hearing be vacated and sentencing be scheduled.

In 2017, Kinian was believed to have been involved in robbing a Hågat convenience store and threatening the owner, saying she was protected by the FBI. For the next year, Kinian took advantage of the owner's “fear and trauma from the robbery” to induce the owner to pay Kinian, according to court documents.

Kinian extorted $450,000 from the owner and attempted to take land that belonged to them.

In 2018, Kinian pleaded guilty to extortion by wrongful use of threatened force, violence or fear, and aiding and abetting extortion under pretense of office and employment. She faces a maximum sentence of 23 years between both charges.

Following the request to set sentencing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy scheduled Kinian to be sentenced July 10 before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

'Not many snitches are able to facilitate that'

As part of her plea agreement, Kinian agreed to cooperate and was later discovered to have assisted in the investigation of ex-Yona Mayor Blas.

Blas was accused of asking for and accepting bribes in exchange for a drug-dealing operation's access to mailboxes his office controlled.

After Blas was arrested and pleaded guilty, Kinian testified at Blas' sentencing hearing to several audio and video recordings that captured interactions between her and Blas. Tydingco-Gatewood called her one of the best informants she had ever seen, according to Post files.

“She was very believable,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “She was very credible and she was able to get you (Blas) to write things down, which is very incriminating. Not many snitches are able to facilitate that when going undercover like she did.”

Blas was subsequently sentenced to 37 months in prison and was released from federal prison on April 15, 2022, one month ahead of his scheduled release, according to Post files.