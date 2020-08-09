Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the community regarding two arson investigations that occurred on June 29 and 30.

Police reports state the first incident occurred June 29 at a home along Lucio Road, in Agana Springs, Sinajana. Officers noted a vehicle was intentionally set on fire by unknown individuals while parked outside the home.

The second incident occurred June 30 at a home along Binadu Road in Agana Heights. Officers learned through CCTV footage that during the evening hours, an unknown male was seen pouring something on a vehicle parked outside the home. Moments later, the same vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.