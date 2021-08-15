The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community regarding a burglary complaint at the SDA Clinic in Ypao Road in Tamuning.

Preliminary report suggests that at about 4 a.m. on Friday, July 9, SDA management were made aware of a breach in the pharmacy department.

A check was made where it was noted that unknown individuals broke into the Pharmacy Department. An unknown man was later seen fleeing from the COVID-19 clinic side. He was seen leaving in a silver sedan.

The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.