On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Guam Police Department officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a burglary complaint at Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School in Dededo.

Preliminary police reports suggest that school officials arrived for daily operations and discovered five classrooms were maliciously damaged with items stolen from within the rooms. Further assessments revealed that a restroom was also entered and damaged as well.

Now the students from Benavente Middle School are reaching out to the community for help relative to this school break-in.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.