Guam Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for assistance with two burglary complaints at George Washington High School.

The preliminary reports suggest that on Thursday, April 23, officers from the Central Precinct Command responded to a burglary complaint at GW relative to three classrooms that were reported broken into and maliciously damaged.

On Friday, April 24, officers from the Central Precinct Command responded to another burglary complaint at the GW campus relative to a report the school’s ROTC classroom had been broken into and maliciously damaged.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.