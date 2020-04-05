Police are asking residents to be aware of what's going on in the community following a break-in and arson incident at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

Many local schools and businesses are shut down during the COVID-19 crisis.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the Guam Police Department received a call regarding a burglary at GW.

While en route around 11:40 p.m., officers from the Central Precinct Command were informed that the Guam Fire Department was also en route as they were responding to a structure fire within the school.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by GFD personnel and school officials who said the school’s Drama Department and an adjoining English classroom sustained fire damage.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.