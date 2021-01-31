Guam Crime Stoppers is asking the community for any information that could help find the culprit armed with a gun who robbed a massage parlor.

On Jan. 7, officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command entertained a robbery complaint that occurred at the Tranquil Massage Parlor in Route 16, Army Drive in Harmon.

Shortly after midnight, the victim opened the door and was met by a man armed with a handgun, according to the Guam Police Department.

The victim was dragged into the establishment, where the man took the victim's wallet and cellphone as the armed suspect fled on foot.

The victim was treated by GFD medics for injuries sustained. The victim only described the suspect as a young Micronesian with short hair.

The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 477-HELP.