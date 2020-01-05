Guam Crime Stoppers and the Guam Police Department are seeking help from the community regarding numerous theft complaints that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 31, at homes along Carmen Memorial Drive on Ypao Road, Tamuning.

Preliminary police reports suggest that five vehicles and one home were broken into sometime during the early morning hours of Dec. 31. A silver Honda Ridgeline was also reported stolen from a home.

Video surveillance footage showed that at 3:38 a.m., two male individuals were within one of the homes where the theft occurred.

