Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the community regarding a theft complaint reported Wednesday, July 8, at Matapang Beach Park in Tumon.

Preliminary police reports suggest that around 7:30 a.m., the victim had arrived at Matapang Beach Park and placed his bag containing his car keys on the sand and went for a swim.

Shortly after, the victim returned from his swim and discovered his keys and cellphone were missing from his bag and also discovered someone had rummaged through his car and stole cash from his wallet.

With assistance from G4S visitor security officers, the victim’s keys and other personal items were located.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.