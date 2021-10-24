Two days last week, Oct. 19 and 20, school officials from Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School initiated a school lockdown after gunshots were heard around the school.

Preliminary reports suggest that on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the gunshots were heard at around 11 a.m., and on Wednesday, at around noon.

School officials, following the protocol, initiated a lockdown and contacted the Guam Police Department.

In both instances, responding officers conducted a cursory check of Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School and the surrounding area. They determined the area was safe without incident.

Now, the Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community on this incident.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.