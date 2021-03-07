The Guam Crime Stoppers is asking the community for assistance regarding a theft complaint that occurred on the Wusstig corn farm in Chalan Palauan, Dededo.

Preliminary reports suggest that on Feb. 18 at around 6:30 a.m., local corn farmer Ernest Wusstig discovered someone had harvested around 800 pieces of corn, valued over $1000.

It should be noted that, Wusstig is the only farmer that cultivates this brand of sweet corn.

Should anyone have information that can aid with this case. Please submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.