Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the community's assistance regarding a robbery reported in Paluman Faghe in Dededo.

According to police, a homeowner witnessed two men taking tires and rims from his carport around 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 20.

The homeowner attempted to stop the men and was assaulted by one of the suspects with a screwdriver as they fled in a white utility-type van with peeled, tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this complaint is urged to call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.