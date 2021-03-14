The Guam Police Department responded to three burglary to vehicle complaints Wednesday at the Alupang Beach Tower Condominium in Tamuning.

According to police, three separate vehicles were parked in the garage parking of Alupang Beach Tower. All vehicles left secured and unattended.

On Wednesday, the owners discovered that their vehicles were broken into and personal items were taken.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.