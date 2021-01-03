Information wanted in three burglaries at tennis center

Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the community relative to three complaints of burglary to a vehicle that occurred at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon.

The first incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 2, between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The second incident occurred Saturday, Dec. 5, between 10 and 11 p.m.

The third incident occurred Monday, Dec. 7, between 7:30 and 9 a.m.

All three complaints indicated that the vehicles in question were left secured and unattended by the fence line of the tennis courts. The owners of the vehicles indicated their vehicle windows were damaged, with items taken from within the cars.

