Inheritance scam defendant seeks attorney

One of the group of people indicted in an advance-fee scam that involved $885,200 will have to wait until next month to answer to the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Marcus C. Unigwe appeared Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo for arraignment, but the hearing was delayed to allow the defendant more time to find an attorney.

Unigwe is scheduled back in court Aug. 9.

Unigwe and Monique Jones and Mekayda D. Jones were the latest defendants named in a superseding indictment handed down recently against co-actors Okechukwu F. Iwuji, Sally Cruz Roberto and Onyebachum K. Oseji.

A seventh defendant, Jide Abimbola, has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his part in the scam.

According to Post files, Abimbola and Iwuji, Nigerian citizens with Florida addresses, convinced two Guam women to participate in the alleged fraud. Guam victims were convinced to give advance payments for processing and other fees before they would receive millions of dollars in supposed inheritance money.

The Guam women have been identified in the indictment as Teresa Adamos Pereda and Sally Cruz Roberto. They were accused of having "participated in an advance-fee inheritance scam and obtained money from Guam-based victims."

Pereda has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after being charged separately.

From January 2016 to November 2019, Pereda participated in an advance-fee inheritance scheme and defrauded at least 36 victims, including family, friends, co-workers and members of St. Paul Christian Church and St. Paul Christian School alumni, according to federal authorities.