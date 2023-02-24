Initiatives address panhandling

Attorney General Douglas Moylan is looking to crack down on panhandling on Guam's roadways, with panhandlers on center medians to get one warning before they are arrested by police.

But his efforts will go one step further.

To address solicitors on sidewalks, Moylan seeks to repeal the law that authorizes panhandling at traffic intersections.

Moylan has proposed a draft bill, the result of discussions that included Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Jesse Alig, the Piti mayor and president of the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Panhandling is one of the issues Moylan intends to address with help from the police and the governor's office. He also intends to address homeless encampments, loitering and public intoxication. He spoke about these initiatives to the MCOG at a special meeting this month.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin confirmed talks between the AG and the lieutenant governor earlier this week.

"(The repeal) was among a variety of topics that came up in their discussions. As I previously stated, it’s under review. We’ll be vetting the matter and haven’t taken a position just yet," Paco-San Agustin said.

Panhandling is a common sight on Guam, People can be seen on medians or sidewalks, sometimes holding signs, seeking money or other donations.

'Being targeted'

Moylan has pointed to public safety as the key reason to restrict panhandling.

Current law creates a "continuing clear and present danger" to people soliciting donations, and panhandling endangers everyone involved, drivers and bystanders included, Moylan said in a letter containing the repeal legislation.

Under current law, the Guam Police Department can remove people only from medians, Moylan told The Guam Daily Post. People on sidewalks appear to be complying with the law, he added.

"Along with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, we are in the process of addressing the ones in the medians. Those persons are already being targeted. The lieutenant governor, GPD chief and myself along with (OAG) chief prosecutor Heather Zona are already in the process of alerting both the beat officers on the roadways on how (panhandlers) will be given one warning, then arrested if they return to the center medians," Moylan said, adding the problem is bigger than just panhandlers on medians.

Guam law generally outlaws aggressive panhandling, but does outline parameters for "lawful panhandling," as long as the person soliciting money follows all of the requirements prescribed in the Guam Code Annotated.

Lawful panhandling can be done only at intersections with traffic signals or stops, and solicitors should not impede traffic.

Individuals should also wear a reflective orange vest and place warning signs within 100 feet of oncoming traffic, informing drivers of the activity, something rarely seen, if ever. The chief of police should also be informed in writing at least 24 hours beforehand of when and for how long the panhandling will occur. Panhandling is not allowed after dark.

Moylan is eyeing all of these provisions for repeal.

His draft measure also comments that panhandlers may be part of a "coordinated financial enterprise seeking donations for purposes not what the panhandlers advertise."

"Tracking panhandling (financial transactions) is difficult, and practically impossible to tax and regulate. The government has not exempted these transactions from reporting by panhandlers as taxable income. Neither is the AG’s Office able to effectively prevent deceptive panhandler practices," Moylan stated in his letter.

The AG told the Post that there is a concern that welfare recipients are not declaring income from panhandling, "which would violate their ability to receive the benefits, and would be prosecutable."