Initiatives seeking to bolster pet licensing, responsible ownership

The Division of Animal Health at the Guam Department of Agriculture has so far processed about 704 animal licenses this fiscal year, according to Dr. Mariana Turner, the island's territorial veterinarian.

That pales in comparison to the amount of dogs on Guam, estimated in the tens of thousands.

A 2014 baseline survey for street dogs prepared by Humane Society International estimated 61,000 dogs on Guam, or nearly 40 dogs per 100 people. About 24,500 of them were estimated to be street dogs, defined as any unconfined outdoor dog, regardless of ownership.

"One would expect a free roaming dog population to increase over time, and current estimates are about 70,000 dogs on the island, which means that approximately 1% of the population is licensed," Turner said.

Lauren Cabrera, Guam Animals in Need board president, has said that an overpopulation of dogs not only presents an animal welfare issue, but also creates a public health issue, may damage island and marine ecology, and impacts the tourism industry.

There are ongoing initiatives to address or mitigate the dog population on Guam, including low-cost spay and neuter services held at the Spay and Neuter Island Pets Clinic at the GAIN shelter in Yigo. Another initiative is Bill 148-37, a proposal to mandate microchipping of pets, although that would assume owners go through the licensing process. And, as the numbers are showing, that just isn't happening.

Turner said that globally, pet licensing is "notoriously dismal," with the average in North America a meager 13%. Guam is far from that average, but Turner said she is hoping Responsible Pet Ownership Events, which she held monthly prior to Typhoon Mawar, will help boost licensing numbers.

Programs planned

Guam Agriculture and GAIN are working on a more robust educational program to promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership.

"The Responsible Pet Ownership Events allow for more affordable and convenient access to rabies vaccines, microchip implantation and animal licensing. I am actively looking at locations and dates to restart, ... either toward the end of August or beginning of September," Turner said.

Turner said she has gathered some material and is working on finding educators to implement animal welfare lessons in their class curriculum.

"This project is still in its infancy and I do not yet have a launch date. We have, however, also started discussions about starting a summer camp-style education through GAIN next summer," Turner said.

"I have been intensely studying dog population management and successful strategies across the globe," she said. "I am learning that marketing and research also plays a pivotal role in successful dog population management, and am actively brainstorming ideas to implement these strategies."

One of the groups of local officials who have to regularly deal with stray dogs – and constituents' complaints about them – are the mayors. Jesse Alig, the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, said the council hasn't started any pet licensing campaign, but believes there needs to be more awareness and education about pet licensing and pet ownership responsibilities.

'A perpetual, complex process'

Turner said a change in law on its own won't result in a positive change for animal welfare on Guam, but it is crucial for working toward that goal.

"Dog population management is a perpetual, complex process that involves many stakeholders and (Guam Agriculture) strives to always look for more ways to improve on our programs," Turner said.

She also said that whether Bill 148 becomes law, in post-Mawar Guam, she thinks many residents are interested in microchipping pets.

"Historically at our (Responsible Pet Ownership Events), the microchipping aspect has ... been the most popular," she said.