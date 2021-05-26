Injured, lived with rats: 7 casino project workers awarded $5M

When a plywood carrying a load of steel beams snapped during the construction of Saipan's resort and casino in January 2017, it sent workers sitting on the beams to the ground.

They included Youli Wang, whose left hand was smashed, his left ring finger fractured and his fingernail nearly separated from his finger.

But instead of sending him to the hospital for the immediate pain, his employer took him to a dormitory and poured alcoholic beverage over the wound. He was forced to return to work despite the injury.

Another worker, Tianming Wang, had a severely burned lower left leg. Others endured a scalded hand, crushed finger and partially severed finger, all without being sent to the hospital.

They're among seven who sued Saipan casino owner Imperial Pacific International and other defendants for forced labor under anti-trafficking laws and for injuries sustained during the construction of the casino.

At the time of their injuries, they were told by their employers that they would be arrested if they went to the island's hospital.

U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona on Monday issued a decision and order entering a $5.43 million default judgment in favor of the seven construction workers who were subjected to forced labor by the Chinese-owned casino operator, Imperial Pacific International LLC, on Saipan.

The judge said IPI has also committed overt acts in violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act "by harboring and transporting plaintiffs for labor and services in violation of Section 1589 (of the Act)."

The workers were subjected to "egregious conditions," the judge said, and found the defendants' conduct as "appalling."

40-page decision

In her 40-page decision and order, Manglona wrote that Imperial Pacific International "was the driving force in why workers were working excessively around the clock in IPI's rush to complete the casino project in time for opening."

The federal judge said the casino "utterly disregarded workers' safety despite being on clear notice of worker unsafety."

The seven plaintiffs earlier settled with and dismissed their actions against two defendants, Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC and MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co., and IPI is the only remaining defendant in the case.

"IPI exercised significant control over the construction site, including its safety conditions," the judge wrote. "IPI assisted in hiding unauthorized construction workers from government investigators and denied an OSHA inspector who went to investigate multiple claims of injuries access to the casino site."

The judge said four years have lapsed since the plaintiffs have returned to China without compensation from IPI for their work-related injuries.

'Repugnant dorms'

The workers were housed in "repugnant dorms," the judge said.

"They were also crammed into filthy, overcrowded dormitories, sometimes with no showers and air conditioning, sometimes with up to 12 bunk beds, and sometimes where rats crawled over them," the judge wrote. "The dehumanization they faced left emotional scars that persisted even after their return to China."

The defendants in the case arranged for the workers to enter Saipan as "tourists" instead of under a lawful temporary work visa.

They paid recruitment fees as high as $2,000 to work on Saipan but when they got to Saipan, they were paid below legal minimum wage despite being forced to regularly work over 12 hours a day without rest.

While on Saipan, their passports were taken away from them, and were instructed to hide when government officials came to inspect their worksite or dormitories.

A supervisor also threatened to kill the workers if they complained or disobeyed him, according to court documents. They were told not to associate with anyone else.

The Saipan casino also denied a federal safety inspector access to the worksite, despite reports of a high number of injuries.

'Eradicating forced labor'

The plaintiffs in the case are represented by New York City-based attorney Aaron Halegua of Aaron Halegua PLLC, and Saipan-based attorney Bruce Berline of the Law Office of Bruce Berline. The plaintiffs’ counsel was also assisted by Times Wang of North River Law PLLC.

"We are pleased to see that the court recognizes the egregiousness of IPI’s conduct and the severity of the suffering that it caused our clients," Halegua said in a statement on Tuesday. "This is an important decision because eradicating forced labor requires that perpetrators of such abuses face serious consequences."

The court’s judgment awarded $2.95 million in compensatory damages to the seven plaintiffs and an additional $2.95 million in punitive damages.

The court then subtracted the amounts recovered from earlier settlements between the plaintiffs and the two contractors on the project, Gold Mantis and MCC, the plaintiffs' attorneys said.

Compensatory damages were awarded to the plaintiffs for the emotional distress suffered while being subjected to forced labor as well as any lost income and pain and suffering caused by the physical injuries they sustained, the plaintiffs' attorneys said.

"This decision marks a large step forward. IPI has known about the plaintiffs’ injuries for years, but has not paid them a penny," Berline said in a statement. "Instead, IPI has persistently denied responsibility for the treatment and injuries sustained by these workers who labored tirelessly to build its extravagant casino."

Berline said he hopes that the judgment "will force IPI to realize that its past conduct is reprehensible to both the court and the Saipan community and serve as a catalyst for change."

Martina Vandenberg, president of the Human Trafficking Legal Center, congratulated the legal team on this significant victory.

"This judgment demonstrates the redemptive power when trafficking survivors take justice into their own hands. All workers who have suffered forced labor and exploitation should have the opportunity to obtain justice in U.S. federal courts," she said in a statement.