The inmate accused in the deadly stabbing of another inmate at the Department of Corrections was preparing to go before the Guam Parole Board so that he could get out of prison.

M.B. Koto, 38, was charged in the July 31 murder of Cezar Beda Dizon, 69, at the Mangilao facility’s Post 24 Minimum-In unit.

“In this post, it is pretty much a transition. Both inmates, the victim and the assailant, were pending parole release or parole review. The assailant was supposed to be up for parole review within the next year,” said DOC Director Robert Camacho during a radio interview on Monday with K57. “So, they were considered minimum security. What this post is supposed to do is help people transition so that when the inmate is released, they have some type of job skill or vocational skill to help them.”

Koto, who is now in maximum security, was serving five years in prison after being sentenced in March 2019 in connection to an aggravated assault case.

Dizon was serving a life sentence for the 1995 deadly shooting of attorney Jan Rubinstein.

Last month, correctional officers found Dizon after he appeared to have been stabbed in the chest 10 times.

A kitchen knife, a butter knife and a makeshift cardboard sheath were found by police, court documents state.

“I know that many people are wondering how could this have happened,” said Camacho, who noted the inmates in that unit also have access to certain education and community services. “They do all sorts of work within the facility. They have access to tools such as saws, chisels, hammers, and also for cleaning up debris, which would include machetes. All these things are controlled items. In that area, everyone is considered trustees.”

Camacho said Koto allegedly admitted to the murder and pointed authorities to the locker where the serrated butter knife was found.

“We are trying to figure out how he was able to get that unauthorized butter knife. That is our challenge in any prison is to prevent and be one step ahead of inmates and figure out what they are trying to do to prevent harm against inmates and the staff,” he said.

The prison is investigating the officer on duty that day, and police are conducting the criminal investigation and await the results of Dizon’s autopsy.

Camacho said while the motive for the killing remains unclear at this time, his department is evaluating what policies may need to be changed to prevent another deadly incident from occurring.

“Maybe we will have to have a treatment program, risk assessment, and evaluation to get a better look at the issue and to lessen the risks," he said.