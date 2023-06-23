Inmate found with 'unspecified injuries'; officials launch probe

A prisoner was transported to the hospital after being found to have "unspecified injuries."

On Thursday morning, the Department of Corrections issued a press release announcing that at 6:30 a.m., an officer assigned to Post 16 of the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao, which is designated for the general population of inmates, discovered an inmate had been injured.

"The male inmate, 36 years old, was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment for his injuries," stated the release sent by DOC Maj. Antone Aguon.

The incident was reported to the Guam Police Department for further investigation and DOC's Internal Affairs unit also launched an investigation, DOC said.

DOC declined to offer additional comments as no information can be released due to the investigations, Aguon stated.

Earlier hospitalizations, deaths

Two inmates housed at DOC have died this year after being sent to the hospital.

The first report was made April 10. A 36-year-old male detainee was found unresponsive and transported to GMH, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, Post files state. GPD launched an investigation and confirmed there was no foul play involved in the death.

The second incident occurred April 27, when a detainee housed at the Mangilao prison was admitted to GMH for an undisclosed medical condition. Two days later, with his family present and under medical supervision, the detainee died, DOC stated.

Two inmates died at DOC last year.

In the more recent case, 45-year-old Michael John Mendiola died in October 2022. According to Post files, Mendiola experienced a medical emergency and was transported to GMH, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other death occurred July 31, 2022, when Cesar Dizon, a murderer serving a life sentence, was allegedly stabbed by M.B. Koto. Koto faces charges of aggravated murder and is awaiting trial. He was accused of stabbing Dizon 10 times in the chest, according to court documents.