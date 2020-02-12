Inmate injured in prison fight

Criminal and internal investigations are underway at the Department of Corrections after an apparent fight involving three to four inmates Tuesday afternoon.

DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon confirmed the fight happened in Post 5 of the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao around 3 p.m.

One inmate was injured and treated at the prison.

“The officers responded and were able to get it under control,” said Aguon. “We will have to look into all the facts to find out what happened.”

Post 5 was placed on lockdown and officers conducted a search for any potential weapons that may have been used.

There has been no word on how the fight started.