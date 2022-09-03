Inmate: 'We're trying to change ourselves'

An inmate who has spent the last 15 years of his life behind bars is thankful to have had the opportunity to complete a program designed to prepare him for life after prison.

"This is something that was a long time coming. DOC didn't have anything for inmates that are leaving, so this is one of the good things to have to reintegrate someone into society," said Alvin Quinata, a 39-year-old inmate at the Department of Corrections who completed a basic construction training program created by the GCA Trades Academy.

Quinata was one of 40 inmates who completed the program and received certificates Friday afternoon at DOC, with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in attendance.

In an address to the inmates, Leon Guerrero said the program, funded by the Guam Economic Development Authority, was part of her administration's focus to rehabilitate inmates.

"We are proud to give you a second chance," Leon Guerrero said, before adding the certificate will allow inmates to be more qualified for jobs after serving their sentences.

Leon Guerrero also referred to an expected increase in the number of jobs, which DOC Warden Alan Borja emphasized to the inmates.

"The island needs workers. You are now equipped with that credentials to gain employment in Guam. Remember that, please, don't waste this opportunity you've been given. Please take this and run with it," Borja said.

Quinata, who is eligible for parole in four years, said he thinks the program increased his chances.

"Everything's going good and, hopefully, I'll get paroled, thanks to this program," Quinata said.

According to Post files, Quinata pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2008 and has been serving a 25-year sentence for the death of his former boss.

Since then, Quinata said, he has been able "to better himself" in part because of the program.

"I just want everyone to know that we're trying to change ourselves in here and thanks to the department for giving us this opportunity and we appreciate everything and, hopefully, we get released so we can change and make everything better for ourselves," he said.