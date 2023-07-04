Inmates appeal to parole board for release

Inmates participating in the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program made their requests for release to the Guam Parole Board.

Jonovan Michael Cruz, 32, is serving a six-year prison sentence with the Department of Corrections for a second-degree robbery charge from 2018. According to Post files, Cruz entered a game room wearing a mask and wielding a knife at the cashier before robbing the game room of $6,000.

On Friday afternoon, Cruz explained to the parole board that his previous criminal activities were a direct result of his methamphetamine addiction. He said during his time participating in the RSAT program at DOC, however, he has been given the tools to fight his addiction and make up for time lost with his family.

"Some of the tools I learned from RSAT is to change everything ... people, places, and things, to prevent myself from relapsing," said Cruz, who added he is seeking parole so he can be a present father to his 9- and 11-year-old daughters.

Cruz said he has taken anger management classes and is attending Asmuyao Community School to earn his GED.

After Cruz's request to be placed on parole, board chairman Stephen Guerrero said he felt Cruz was "making strides to better" himself and realized the consequences of his mistakes.

"You're the only one that puts you there. Nobody else puts you where you are. I'm glad you realized that mistake is costly ... and you're right – your two young girls need a father," Guerrero said. "If you are granted parole, that will always be the first in your mind when you're out there."

'I'm trying to get back to my life'

Eric Lee Quenga Flores, 43, was another inmate hoping to get released on parole while receiving treatment under the RSAT program. His time with the program, he said, is the first time he has received treatment for his addiction since entering the penal system at a young age.

"I have an addiction problem and that's why I took this RSAT program, and it really opened my eyes to a lot of things," said Flores who has been confined since his 2020 arrest for meth possession after a traffic stop.

Board member Lina McDaniel, in response, said she was grateful Flores is taking the RSAT program seriously, but questioned him about his plan if he were to be released.

Flores, who is originally from California, explained his plan is to continue his recovery, which involves purposely not living with a family member who remains an active drug user.

"I can't afford to jeopardize my recovery. ... I'm trying to get back to my life and continue my recovery with my family," Flores said, adding his sister who lives in California has been sober for a decade.

Parole granted

On Monday, Parole Officer Dean Taitague confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that Flores and Cruz were granted parole. Their release date is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 7 – the same day they will be graduating from the RSAT program.

Taitague added Flores and Cruz will be on parole for three years.