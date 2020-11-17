Inmates taken to hospital for COVID-19 care

Two Department of Corrections inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now at Guam Memorial Hospital.

One inmate was transported during the weekend and the second was transferred Monday morning, confirmed DOC Director Joe Carbullido.

The transfer was based on DOC's medical staff assessment, Carbullido said.

"They followed our protocol and decided to have them transported to GMH for further medical care," he added.

Officers and inmates at DOC facilities were tested over the last week. And while it wasn't the first time tests were conducted at the department, this time they found the virus had spread through the prison, infecting both staff and prisoners.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, there were 34 quarantined employees, 43 employees who tested positive and 92 prisoners who tested positive.

DOC officials continue to work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the further spread of the virus.