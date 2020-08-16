A total of 145 inmates and 13 staff at the Department of Corrections were tested for COVID-19 last week.

Combat Medics from the Guam National Guard's 1-294th Chamorri Battalion assisted Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services staff with the testing Thursday.

The results have not yet been reported.

DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon confirmed 344 more prisoners in Mangilao and 128 more prisoners in Hagåtña have yet to be tested.

Earlier this month, 195 personnel, including uniformed officers and civilians were tested. The results for all those samples came back negative for COVID-19, prison leaders reported.