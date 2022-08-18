'Innocent since day one': Terlaje's charges dropped

The charges against former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Terlaje were dismissed the same day his trial was scheduled to begin.

On Wednesday morning, about 80 potential jurors were brought to the Superior Court of Guam to start the trial process for Terlaje, who faced charges of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Judge Alberto E. Tolentino, however, dismissed the case after denying requests by the prosecution to move the trial date.

Following the dismissal, Terlaje’s attorney, Joaquin “Jay” Arriola Jr., could be heard telling family members of the former DOC official and court marshal, “We’re done.”

“Today was the day we have been looking forward to for a long time,” Arriola said, with Terlaje and his family surrounding him.

“He’s (Terlaje) been innocent since day one and he stands innocent today,” Arriola added.

Motion

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas appeared in court to ask that the trial be moved because attempts to contact Terlaje’s accuser, Vickilyn Teregeyo, had been unsuccessful.

“She was able to text us back, as far as not wanting to talk to us until she got counsel,” Rapadas said of his office’s last contact with Teregeyo almost two weeks ago.

“So at this point our basis for our motion continues that we have not been able to adequately prepare the victim,” he added. "In this case, as I said earlier, we know that she wished to pursue, but right now we don’t know if that’s changed."

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Teregeyo, a drug convict and the ex-girlfriend of former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, was taken into custody in Saipan after admitting to using methamphetamine while on supervised release. She was then placed on probation for 27 months, which began in June.

Teregyo accused Terlaje of helping Blas assault her at a 2017 barbecue and detaining her for three days. Terlaje is alleged to have used his position as a government official in relation to the crime, according to Post files.

Opposition

Arriola “very much objected” to moving the trial date.

“What is the diligence of the government in confirming, first of all, where is the witness?” Arriola asked, before referring to Rapadas’ motion.

“The second, and perhaps more importantly, it is unknown whether the victim wishes to cooperate or not in the prosecution of this case and until the people are able to speak with her, it will remain unknown.”

Arriola asked Judge Tolentino, “Shouldn’t that have been done before the indictment in this case back in December 2021?”

With Terlaje’s right to a speedy trial being asserted in March, time to begin the trial was running out, Arriola said. He also revealed the prosecution had still not submitted a witness and exhibit list.

Dismissal

In light of the arguments, Tolentino denied Rapadas’ motion and began jury selection, however he was concerned with the lack of preparation by the prosecution.

“The court is stuck between knowing that the sense of justice may not be served at this time,” said Tolentino.

Arriola then made a motion to dismiss the charges based on arguments made earlier in the hearing, which was joined by Rapadas after not being allowed more time to find Teregeyo.

Tolentino granted the motion to dismiss, which effectively dropped all charges against Terlaje. A hearing was scheduled to determine whether the same charges can be brought against Terlaje in the future.

“Either way, it’s dismissed and we don’t believe it’s ever going to be prosecuted again,” Arriola said.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, the prosecution will "vigorously oppose" the dismissal and "intends on prosecuting Terlaje on all charges."