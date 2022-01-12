Insurance carriers prepared to cover at-home COVID-19 tests

Health plan members under three local health insurance companies should be able to take advantage of a new federal benefit that seeks to increase access to free COVID-19 tests.

On Tuesday, Guam time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that, beginning Jan. 15, insurance companies and group health plans will be required to cover the cost of over-the-counter or at-home tests.

“The new coverage requirement means that most consumers with private health coverage can go online or to a pharmacy or store, buy a test, and either get it paid for upfront by their health plan, or get reimbursed for the cost by submitting a claim to their plan,” HHS stated in a release. “This requirement incentivizes insurers to cover these costs upfront and ensures individuals do not need an order from their health care provider to access these tests for free.”

The Guam Daily Post was able to reach three local carriers Tuesday, with all confirming that, while they were researching the details of the new mandate, they expect to comply with deadlines and other responsibilities.

Frank Campillo, plan administrator for SelectCare, said it seems that all health plans must participate in the new federal program.

“The covered tests must be FDA-approved or at least have emergency use authorization,” he said. “We are preparing a notification on coverage, which should be issued in the next few days. The concern is with the supply and availability of tests, and also the limited amount of time to implement the new requirement.”

NetCare customers may have to cover some costs, depending on where they buy the COVID-19 test, according to Jerry Crisostomo, the company’s plan administrator.

“The tests are covered under plan benefits. So that co-pay for insurance, those will still apply. But If they were to purchase on their own, depending on where – then there’s a reimbursement level that we would reimburse them up to, but some are covered 100%,” he said. NetCare subscribers will get maximum cost coverage with in-network pharmacies, he added.

According to guidance released by HHS, insurance plans may limit reimbursement from nonpreferred pharmacies or retailers to $12 per test.

“Plans and issuers may elect to provide more generous reimbursement up to the actual price of the test,” HHS stated.

Crisostomo said NetCare is working with its pharmacy benefit manager to provide more details to its customers in the next few days.

For its part, StayWell said it was updating its website’s questions and answers to inform subscribers of how it will implement the new benefit.

“For sure we will definitely comply with the requirements of the law, and guidance on coverage of (over-the-counter) COVID tests will be forthcoming from the company,” Maureen Sablan, vice president of business development, said. “We will definitely have something by next week. We will also provide information through our social media and other channels.”

She told The Guam Daily Post company officials are focused on fully understanding the federal mandate, so StayWell doesn’t “misinform” its clients.

Eight tests per month

Some parameters have been released by the federal agency, including caps on how many tests will be covered.

“Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month. That means a family of four, all on the same plan, would be able to get up to 32 of these tests covered by their health plan per month,” HHS stated. “There is no limit on the number of tests, including at-home tests, that are covered if ordered or administered by a health care provider following an individualized clinical assessment, including for those who may need them due to underlying medical conditions.”

According to the HHS announcement, the new benefit will not be subject to patients receiving a prior order, assessment, authorization or other “medical management requirements.”

“The test will either be free directly at the point of sale, if your health plan provides for direct coverage, or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt if you need to submit a claim to your insurance company for reimbursement. If your plan has set up a network of preferred providers at which you can obtain a test with no out-of-pocket expense, you can still obtain tests from other retailers outside that network,” according to an FAQ about the program from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.