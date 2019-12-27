Representatives from the Guam Department of Labor, insurance industry and employee advocates delivered testimony Monday on a pair of bills intended to update and reform Guam's workers' compensation program.

The first measure, Bill 200-35, promises to update the decades-old workers' compensation rates and received general support from the panel.

However, Sanjay Sharma, president of the Guam Federation of Teachers, recommended lifting the proposed maximum compensation cap on disability from $520 per week to "the 2017 national average of $1,011 per week."

The proposed rates in Bill 200 are not necessarily upgrades over current rates in law. In drafting the measure, Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee adjusted existing rates for inflation so they maintain the same value in 2019 as they did 1988.

Lee attempted to reach a consensus among stakeholders through a past attempt to adjust the rates, but ultimately she decided on the mathematical model with the latest proposal. She is faced with conflicting rate recommendations from insurers and other stakeholders.

"Based on data from the National Academy on Social Insurance, a change to ($520) per week for total permanent disability would make Guam surpass only the state of Mississippi by $26 per week. Mississippi is the lowest state on the list," Sharma said on Monday. "I commend the efforts to raise the total permanent disability using a model based on inflation. However, a comparison to the other states warrants an increase beyond the proposed $520 per week."

Beyond minimum wage

Ray Schnabel, president of the Insurance Association of Guam, testified in favor of Bill 200 but also offered his own recommendations.

Rather than adjust the minimum weekly compensation based on inflation, Schnabel suggested an adjustment based on the minimum wage. The current minimum rate for disability is $150. The proposed rate is $310.

"Unfortunately, Guam, like the rest of the country, wages have lagged below inflation. We're not trying to keep up with inflation. The law seeks to keep up with wages," Schnabel said.

At the proposed minimum, the weekly compensation rate rises above the minimum wage, he added.

"We're concerned about the moral hazard it would create and the malingering issues that would take place, as it would make more sense for (people) to stay at home rather than return to work," Schnabel said.

He also suggested a leeway of six months to a year in the bill's effective date, which is currently immediately upon enactment.

Finally, Schnabel suggested all other rates in the bill be adjusted by factors of the minimum wage, so as the minimum wage rises, so do the workers' compensation rates.

As for the maximum threshold suggestion by Sharma, Schnabel said increasing the max will increase costs to their customer base and "that would mean every other industry that has a lot of labor."

"I'm not to sure how much the rate increase would be ... but it may have an adverse effect on some of these industries," Schnabel added.

Commission

The second measure, Bill 201-35, modifies the composition of the Workers' Compensation Commission, to include a nurse and a human resources practitioner. They will take over slots currently occupied by a Mayors' Council of Guam representative and a public accountant. The bill also allows the commission to meet electronically.

Attorney John Bell, who has handled various workers' compensation cases and lawsuits, suggested incorporating an administrative law judge into the Workers' Compensation Commission to carry out the law.

"The way the law is written, the (Guam Department of Labor) director carries out the law,” Bell said. “You have the directors that are not real familiar with the law. And then you have the day-to-day employees who are not that familiar with the law, at least medically or legally. I think that’s, kind of, why we have such a hard time getting the system done correctly."

He also had concerns with the maximum weekly cap being about $500, but added, "If that's what's passable, especially so long as we have a legitimate and transparent claims processing procedure ... then I'm fine in my view as an advocate."

Bell did have major concerns with a provision in Bill 201 that grants the director the authority to add two members of the general public to the board.

"Frankly, to me, that means replacing technically competent people with, at least potentially, political appointees and cronies that have no medical or legal knowledge at all," he said.