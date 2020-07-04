The Department of Public Health and Social Services did not receive any fire damage insurance payment at its former central offices in Mangilao late last year.

Beneficial Adjusting Co., which serves as the in-house claims service for Alpha Insurers, issued a letter denying the department's claim back in January.

However, Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey briefly discussed the matter more recently, during a budget hearing on June 24.

The building is still the department's property, according to Unpingco-DeNorcey. Sen. James Moylan asked whether the facility would be repaired. Unpingco-DeNorcey said the department filed a claim with Alpha Insurers, but the company determined the Mangilao facility was not covered.

"That's why we're not moving forward in repairing the building? Because it would be all out of the General Fund to repair that, I suppose," Moylan said.

"Yeah," Unpingco-DeNorcey responded.

The denial letter stated smoke was reported to have come from the Mangilao facility's Vital Statistics Office, but the source could not be determined. The Department of Public Works was asked to inspect the facility and determine the source, but that information was not available at the time of the insurer's field inspection.

No soot or any fire-related damage was observed, according to the letter. There also did not appear to be any apparent electrical malfunction or damage to wiring, but a review of electrical panel boards showed much of the wiring appeared to be experiencing overheating.

Beneficial Adjusting also pointed to the policy that protected the insurer from liability as a result of loss or damage due to self-heating or leakage of electricity, among other reasons.

During the budget hearing, Unpingco-DeNorcey said the fire department determined the entire Mangilao facility to be uninhabitable. There was overload in the electrical structure of the panel box, she added.

"When they came, they were saying, 'You were very fortunate that the building didn't blow up.' ... And so we did everything we can to move out of there as quickly as possible," Unpingco-DeNorcey said.