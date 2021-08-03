Phillip V. Cruz Jr. seeks out those who need help writing their resumes to get a job.

With Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ending on Sept. 4 and PUA claimants now required to show proof of three job searches a week starting Aug. 1, a well-made resume could just be the first step to landing a new job, Cruz said.

"I would say it's kind of picking up. Interest is picking up," he said, speaking of the number of inquiries he has received this week.

Cruz, a 44-year-old social studies teacher at Jose Rios Middle School, rarely advertises his side business of resume writing since he started about two years ago.

However, given the volume of PUA recipients who may need help writing their resume for submission to prospective employers, Cruz said he felt he needed to let people know there's an available service out there.

Rates charged around the nation start at $100 per resume and could go much higher, depending on the type of job targeted.

Cruz said he wanted to make his rates affordable for Guam residents so he charges $60 for resumes he helps create that he hopes will catch the attention of human resource personnel and help the person get a job interview.

He said he tries to finish a resume in two days.

"I try my best to make their resume stand out, so they can get a job interview," he said on Wednesday. "After their resume is picked up, it would be up to the person to sell himself to the employer during the job interview."

Supplement

As a dialysis patient who needs continuous medical care, Cruz said he needs to supplement his income to help "make ends meet."

The Talofofo resident said he initially dabbled in freelance writing "because of the medical bills that have been piling up." But he said freelance writing was "not really picking up as much" so he shifted to resume writing.

"It helps. It puts gas in my car. It helps me get my meds, which could cost an arm and a leg on Guam," he said, adding that utility bills and the price of grocery items on Guam have also gone up, "to a point where it's hard to live on this island."

For more complicated and federal job resumes, he charges $150, and the turnaround time is about a week-and-a-half.

"I don't want to rush any of the resumes because they're supposed to help you get your foot in the door of the human resources office for a job interview," he said.

Across the nation, job search was suspended for those on unemployment assistance because of the pandemic. Guam, which does not have its own unemployment program, is guided by Hawaii's work search requirements.

PUA job search

According to the Guam Department of Labor, each PUA claimant needs to show proof of three job searches each week starting on Aug. 1, or that person could lose unemployment benefits that week.

The job search is required for only a month, since PUA coverage ends on Sept. 4. GDOL's portal, hireguam.com, also allows PUA claimants to build their resume.

About 12,000 to 13,000 on Guam are still receiving PUA, down from the 28,000 at the program's peak in 2020.

Applying for work, submitting resumes or interviewing with potential employers is among acceptable work search contacts.

Self-employed and reduced-hour workers with reported earnings for the week are exempt from the work search requirement.

Cruz said what he's also been trying to do is hold a workshop for PUA recipients on building resumes, but he has not received responses so far.

He said he needs at least 10 people to get the workshop going, which would provide a step-by-step guide to getting one's resumé ready - from the headline to the objective, and to presenting their skill sets and extra curricular activities.

"I want to help people out. Guam will open up soon. The pandemic at least on Guam is controlled, which is a good thing," he said. "It's something that people now should take advantage of. Everywhere I go, there’s (job) opening. I go to a store, they need stockers and cashiers. At the restaurants, they're looking for wait staff or back of house staff."