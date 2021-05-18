The University of Guam, through its Guam Green Growth Initiative, wants to hire 12 people, who will receive a $1,300 bi-weekly stipend, to boost the government’s push into a circular economy.

“Team-oriented applicants interested in sustainability” are being sought for the positions, which will be a part of a new group called the G3 Conservation Corps.

Those who get the full-time posts will lead volunteers in island beautification cleanups for five months, according to a press release from UOG. The corps will also conduct activities that promote recycling, reforestation, energy efficiency, agriculture and aquaculture – and will be given a chance to hunt down brown tree snakes.

The stipend breaks down to an hourly rate is higher than the average wages for six of the seven private sector industries tracked in the latest “Current Employment Report” published by the local Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The program is meant to prepare our community for the emerging green economy. This is a way we can diversify our economy, which is an important issue at the moment,” Austin Shelton, director of UOG’s Center for Island Sustainability told the Guam Daily Post. “We are seeing a lot of interest from applicants coming in, so we’re really happy to create this program.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation, and be U.S. citizens, nationals, or legal residents.

“It’s not just for 18-year-olds; it’s for a variety of different applicants,” Shelton clarified for the candidates who should consider the positions. “It could be for people who are just getting out of college looking to transition into the workforce. It could also be for those who were laid-off or furloughed during the pandemic looking to get back to work. It also could be retirees that still have a lot to offer the island who would like some workforce development training. They’re all welcome to apply.”

The funding for the positions come from the subsidy given to G3 from the Recycling Revolving Fund in the current year’s budget law. Shelton said the organization is looking into the next source of money for the corps, which could come from a new initiative President Joe Biden.

“We’re exploring a different variety of funding mechanisms to keep this going. Our priority, our focus is to get this program up and running,” Shelton said. “One of the things I know that’s coming down the pipeline is the Biden administration will be releasing a ‘Climate Corps’ program. They’ll be having a plan for that in the coming months. We are hoping that (the Conservation Corps) will be a program in place that could take over once the administration offers some opportunities.”

The deadline to apply for the G3 Conservation Corps is Friday, May 28. Prospective applicants can access the application online at guamgreengrowth.org/jobs.