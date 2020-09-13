There may be as many as 11 individuals ready to be discharged from hospital care who don't have a living situation conducive to their after-care plans, according to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio in a Sept. 3 meeting of the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

There are active efforts to identify an interim location to transfer these individuals in order to "decompress" Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City.

"As I understand it, the surgeon cell is actively reviewing a location to migrate all the 11 patients," Tenorio said. "But concurrently, I understand that (Department of Public Health and Socials Services) Deputy Director (Terry) Aguon is putting together a long-term plan."

In the long term, the plan is to set up an after-care facility or step-down facility for individuals without living arrangements or adequate assistance to proceed with their after-care plans, Tenorio said.

But for now, the interim facility being considered sits on Wusstig Road, Tenorio said. The facility is normally used for senior residents experiencing dementia.

"Right now that is only available temporarily because there has been a suspension of congregate senior citizen services. But clearly, once we get through the public health situation ... obviously we would need to bring that back into inventory to help families in need of day care programs for seniors that have onset or are experiencing dementia," he said.